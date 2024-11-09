Al-Qadir Trust case: AC hands over questionnaires to IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, handed over questionnaires under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, handed over the questionnaires under Section 342, after the completion of the cross-examination of all prosecution witnesses.

The questionnaire which consists of 79 questions was received by Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar in the presence of Khan and his wife. Both Khan and his wife will submit a reply of the questionnaires on November 11.

