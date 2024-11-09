PCB unaware of BCCI’s official decision on Champions Trophy: Naqvi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not so far been communicated as to whether the Indian cricket team has declined to play the Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan next year, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, said.

Talking to the media, here on Friday, Mohsin acknowledged that for the last two months, there have been reports in the Indian media related to the team’s travel plans.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy staged in England in 2017, is determined to host the Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9, 2025. In this regard, renovation of cricket stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi are underway.

When asked as to whether Pakistan will adopt a ‘hybrid model’ for the Champions Trophy, PCB Chairman said that he would have to take the matter to the government and enforce whatever decision they make. “Pakistan has continued to show good gestures and we hope that we are not expected to show good gestures each time,” Naqvi said, adding: “We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we’re ready to speak on this.”

He said, “If Indian media is reporting this, there must be some letter, the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB.”

The PCB Chairman said they want cricket to be devoid of politics, as no sport in the world should have these kinds of politics. “We will continue the preparations for the Champions Trophy that you’re currently seeing, and God willing, it will be a successful event,” Naqvi said.

It may be added that India has not played an international match in Pakistan since 2008. Last year, the BCCI declined to send a team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, leading to a hybrid format with later stages held in Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan did visit India soon after for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they fell short of reaching the semi-finals.

Mohsin Naqvi hoped that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would announce the matches’ schedule soon. “From what I know, every country wants that the Champions Trophy takes place here. I am in contact with several boards and various members have expressed their desire to come play in Pakistan. I hope that, God willing, everyone will be patient and coolheaded and play the tournament where it is happening,” he added.

It may be recalled that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chiefs said last month that they were confident that a solution could be found if India did not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

