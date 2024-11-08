AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
Hungary PM Orban says Europe cannot finance Ukraine war alone

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024

BUDAPEST: The United States under the presidency of Donald Trump will “quit” the war in Ukraine and Europe cannot finance this war alone, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday before an informal summit of EU leaders in Budapest.

“The Americans will quit this war, first of all they will not encourage the war,” Orban said.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high

“Europe cannot finance this war alone … some still want to continue sending enormous amounts of money into this lost war but the number of those who remain silent and those who cautiously voice that we should adjust to the new situation, is growing.”

