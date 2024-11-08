AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
Nov 08, 2024
Business & Finance

Expanding transit trade to Europe: NLC carries out first shipment from Karachi to Warsaw

Press Release Published 08 Nov, 2024 12:30pm

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) successfully expanded its outreach to Europe, completing its first-ever delivery from Pakistan to Poland.

Originating from Karachi, the truck loaded with garments arrived at Muratbey, Istanbul transiting through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan from where the shipment was cross loaded for its final destination in Warsaw, Poland. A total of 7,474 kilometers distance was covered.

This shipment holds great significance for Pakistan’s business community, offering a promising pathway for exporting products to European markets.

The success of this operation is not only a testament to NLC’s unwavering commitment to market expansion but also to its ability to provide comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions that bridge continents and broaden the horizons for Pakistani products on the global stage.

