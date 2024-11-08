PQG, Sybrid Pvt form strategic partnership

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group (PQG) has formed a strategic partnership with Sybrid Private Limited to enhance customer experience across its subsidiaries through implementation of technology in service processes, and product innovation.

Under this agreement, Sybrid will provide 24/7 contact centre services, ensuring seamless customer support across all verticals of PQG, ensuring that customers of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC), Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) receive exceptional services.

Waqas Ahmad, CEO of PQFTL, said during signing ceremony, “Our partnership with Sybrid aims to significantly enhance our customer experience by leveraging their expertise and advanced technologies.

We are confident that this partnership will enable us to offer unmatched support to our customers through technology-driven solutions and enhanced customer experience.”

