Sports Gala of SNGPL

LAHORE: Annual Sports Gala of Sui Northern Gas formally begins at Punjab Stadium. The event was inaugurated by the Managing Director Amer Tufail. He was accompanied by senior management of the Company.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he emphasized that sports nurture team building process as it boosts performance and productivity of officers and staff. Women players are equally competitive and it feels good to see them competing men in routine sports, he added.

