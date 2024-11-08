AGL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.24%)
AIRLINK 129.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
BOP 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.79%)
DGKC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
HUMNL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.41%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
OGDC 183.76 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.53%)
PAEL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.18%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 26.1 (0.26%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,762 Increased By 241.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,825 Increased By 38.9 (0.14%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-11-08

Sports Gala of SNGPL

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 08:08am

LAHORE: Annual Sports Gala of Sui Northern Gas formally begins at Punjab Stadium. The event was inaugurated by the Managing Director Amer Tufail. He was accompanied by senior management of the Company.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he emphasized that sports nurture team building process as it boosts performance and productivity of officers and staff. Women players are equally competitive and it feels good to see them competing men in routine sports, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

sports Amer Tufail Sports Gala of SNGPL Punjab Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Sports Gala of SNGPL

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories