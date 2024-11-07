AGL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.69%)
Nov 07, 2024
Pakistan

Propaganda campaign against Judge: Official of KP ACD sent to jail on judicial remand

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, sent an official of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department (ACD) to jail on judicial remand in a case registered against them regarding the propaganda campaign against Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials produced the accused Assistant Director Umair Siddiq before the senior civil judge Muhammad Abbas Shah after the expiry of his four-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the FIA official requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The court, after hearing the arguments, sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

During the previous hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that the accused had uploaded a video on social media.

He requested the court to grant seven days’ remand of the accused in order to arrest the co-accused in the case.

The accused told the court that he is assistant director admin in anti-corruption circle. He has not uploaded any videos on social media. The employee who uploaded the copy of the case on social media had already been granted bail, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

local court judicial remand KP ACD

Comments

200 characters

