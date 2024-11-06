AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Sri Lankan shares drop for third straight session

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 04:50pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index declined 0.6% to end trade at 12,719.03. The index had declined 0.5% in the previous session.

John Keells Holdings was the biggest drag on the CSE All-Share index, sliding nearly 90%.

Trading volume rose to 117.4 million shares from 63 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.19 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.9 million), compared with 2.28 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors net bought stocks worth 265.2 million rupees, while domestic investors net sold shares worth 3.12 billion rupees, data showed.

