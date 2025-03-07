Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has clarified that the condition to opt for one pension will be applied to government employees who get re-employment on or after January 1, 2025.

According to a clarification issued by the Finance Division on Thursday, various queries have been raised from different quarters for necessary clarification. The responses to those queries are provided for information and necessary implementation.

The query is whether the condition to opt one pension is applicable to those who have already drawing more than one pension prior to issuance of said O.M. or otherwise?

The Finance Division responded that, No. the decision is not applicable to federal pension is applicable to those who have already drawing more than one pension prior to issuance of said O.M. or otherwise.

However, condition to opt one pension will be applied to government employees who got re-employment on or after January 1, 2025.

Family pension shall be calculated on the basis of pension being drawn and not baseline. The pension so calculated shall become baseline pension for further increases, the Finance Division added.

