Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the US to face justice.

Trump shared the news during an address to Congress, but gave no further details.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the person, whom she did not identify further, would be taken into US custody by the Justice Department, FBI and CIA.

“We hope this brings some closure to the families of the 13 American Heroes lost at Abbey Gate. We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” Bondi wrote on X.

Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning of the bombing, was being extradited to the US, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an White House official.

The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, and compounded America’s sense of defeat after 20 years of war.