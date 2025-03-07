AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Published 07 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a comprehensive plan on Thursday to provide youth with training programmes tailored to market and industry demands.

During a meeting to review the National Youth Employment Plan, he stated that he would personally oversee monthly review meetings and monitor the plan’s implementation.

The meeting discussed an action plan to offer training and employment opportunities through various institutions over the next four years.

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

Sharif emphasised that the talented youth are the country’s most valuable asset, and the government is committed to empowering and employing them by providing vocational training and necessary skills.

He also highlighted efforts to enhance the export of skilled labour by offering international-quality training to Pakistani youth.

In the review meeting, Sharif directed authorities to maintain continuous liaison with local industries to train youth in various sectors and address the manpower needs of international organisations.

He also called for establishment of a comprehensive database on the skills required by local industries.

The meeting revealed plans to assist 2.4 million to six million youth annually in gaining employment opportunities over the next four years through vocational training and skill development.

The focus is on aligning training programmes with market demands, industries, and international manpower needs. Additionally, the Digital Youth Hub is nearing completion and is set to be launched this month. The prime minister commended the efforts of concerned ministries and institutions involved in preparing the plan.

