AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-06

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s oil refineries have called on Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to urgently intervene in the matter of removal of General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on petroleum products.

In a joint letter to the finance minister, the chief executive officers (CEOs) of five major refineries — Attock Refinery Limited, Cnergyico PK Limited, National Refinery Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, and Managing Director Pak-Arab Refinery Limited — highlighted the significant challenge currently faced by the oil refining industry.

The refineries pointed out that the Finance Act 2024 had altered the sales tax status of petroleum products (including petrol, high-speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel oil) from zero-rated to exempt. This change has led to the disallowance of input sales tax claims, significantly increasing both operational and capital costs for local refineries.

Petroleum products into sales Tax exemption: Change of status of zero-rating to benefit FBR worth Rs20bn

The refineries argue that this shift in sales tax law is severely affecting the financial viability of their planned upgrade projects, infrastructure development, and day-to-day operations. They warned that continuing this exemption would lead to a drastic erosion of profitability and place immense financial strain on the industry. “This issue threatens the progress and sustainability of critical capital-intensive projects, thus undermining the objectives of the Brownfield Refining Upgradation Policy approved by the government in August 2023,” the refinery CEOs stated.

They also informed the finance minister that, despite ongoing efforts over the past seven months, including active coordination with the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the issue remains unresolved.

“The delay in addressing this matter is jeopardising the survival of Pakistan’s oil refining industry and continues to pose significant challenges,” they said, urging the finance minister’s urgent intervention for a swift and amicable resolution.

The oil refining industry has requested an immediate meeting with the finance minister to discuss and resolve this critical issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA Taxes finance minister FBR GST petroleum products POL products Muhammad Aurangzeb sales tax exemption Oil refineries Finance Act 2024 Pakistan oil refineries GST on POL products

Comments

200 characters

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories