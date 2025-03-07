Handover of IS terrorist to US as per UN resolutions: FO

ISLAMABAD: Denying the presence of IS training camps inside Pakistan territory, Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that the recent arrest of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) top tier operational commander Sharif Ullah and his handing over to the United States, was carried out pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions and the country’s legal formalities.

Responding to questions regarding the issue of Sharif Ullah’s arrest, the FO Spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, said the intelligence cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is longstanding.

Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing that Pakistani law enforcement agencies’ efforts against terrorists including Islamic State Khorasan Province have resulted in significant successes.

He said Pakistan collaborated with the US and handed over IS terrorist after having completed all the legal formalities, however, referred to Ministry of Law, Justice and Interior for details that under what law custody of the terror suspect was given to Washington.

The question regarding the legal grounds for Sharif Ullah’s extradition was referred to the Interior Ministry. Pakistan and the US maintain intelligence cooperation, and all legal and procedural measures were taken in this case. Officials asserted that the decision was made without any external pressure.

Regarding bounty or head money on Sharif Ullah’s arrest, the Foreign Office spokesperson declined to comment.

The spokesperson said that these operations signify that Pakistan has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. He said intelligence cooperation has been ongoing and it is not just the first time that this kind of activity has happened. “This counterterrorism operation between the two friendly countries is not a full stop and an ongoing process,” he remarked.

On recent terror attack targeting Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani at the Akora Khattak religious seminary and IS involvement in it. The spokesperson said that there is no substantial IS presence in Pakistan.

To a query, he said that Pakistan firmly rejects claims by Indian leadership regarding Kashmir, reiterating that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a disputed territory and must be resolved as per UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan desires a good neighbourly relationship with Afghanistan. However, the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s safe sanctuaries in Afghanistan remains a serious concern that must be addressed.

The FO spokesperson has however dismissed media reports suggesting that it has closed the Torkham border. Afghan side was unilaterally constructing a post inside Pakistani territory, which led to tensions. Border officials engaged in talks, but the Afghan side resorted to unprovoked firing at a Pakistani military post, which was deemed unacceptable.

Pakistan has urged Afghanistan to abandon violence and engage in dialogue for peace. Pakistan maintains friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine. It supports any proposal aimed at restoring peace and halting the ongoing war.

Responding to question, Ambassador Shafqat said the issue of US weapons left in Afghanistan concerns Washington and Kabul, not Pakistan. However, Pakistan has emphasised that if the US withdraws these weapons, it could contribute to regional peace and stability.

