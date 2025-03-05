AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2025 03:07pm

As Pakistan moves toward formalizing its stance on cryptocurrency, the government has appointed Bilal bin Saqib as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister for the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The move comes as Pakistan seeks to reaffirm its commitment to embracing technological advancement while ensuring sound policy measures that support the national economy, digital transformation, and a secure, transparent financial system for all, read a statement released by the Finance Division on Wednesday.

As per the statement, Saqib, recognized by Forbes, is a Web3 investor, strategic advisor, and thought leader in the blockchain space is also the recipient of the 1632nd Points of Light Award, awarded by the British Prime Minister to recognize change-makers in the country.

He received his MBE (Member of the British Empire) in 2023 for contributions to the National Health Service in the UK.

Pakistan weighs cryptocurrency regulations amid concerns

As the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister of the Pakistan Crypto Council, Saqib “will lend his great knowledge and experience to Pakistan’s efforts to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies into its financial ecosystem while ensuring the development of a robust regulatory framework for digital assets in alignment with global best practices”.

“Additionally, he will advise the finance ministry on exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance government efficiency, optimize decision-making processes, and drive innovation in public sector operations.”

The Finance Division said that Saqib’s appointment marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s commitment to embracing the transformative potential of digital currencies, ensuring financial security, mitigating risks, and effectively assessing the impact of cryptocurrencies on Pakistan’s economy.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the appointment of Saqib.

“Saqib’s appointment underscores our commitment to embracing emerging technologies while ensuring a secure and transparent financial system. We are confident that his leadership will guide the development of a sound and effective regulatory framework, fostering innovation and sustainable growth in Pakistan’s crypto sector,” he said in a statement.

Commenting on his appointment, Saqib stated, “Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology hold immense potential for Pakistan, particularly for the youth, who are the driving force behind our nation’s digital future. With the right strategies and regulatory framework, we can empower our country’s youth, foster economic growth, and establish Pakistan as a leader in the space.”

The finance ministry was of the view that Saqib’s appointment is a critical achievement in Pakistan’s efforts to become a regional leader in the cryptocurrency space and ensure that the country is prepared to handle the regulatory, economic, and security challenges posed by this emerging sector.

Finance Division ministry of finance Cryptocurrency digital currency Muhammad Aurangzeb Bilal bin Saqib Pakistan Crypto Council Pakistan crypto

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR

Pakistan expected to clear first review of $7bn IMF programme: Bloomberg

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Champions Trophy: New Zealand bat first in second semi-final against South Africa

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Mohammed Shami admits playing at one venue ‘definitely helps’ finalists India

Read more stories