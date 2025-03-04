Talks begin on first review of EFF program

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission began talks with Pakistani authorities on the first review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme on Monday.

Official sources in the Finance Ministry told Business Recorder that the nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter met government economic team led by Secretary Finance on Monday. The mission will stay in the country for around two weeks.

In the first phase, negotiations will focus on technical aspects, followed by policy-level talks in the second phase. Sources revealed that the budget for 2025-26, currently in the process of being formulated, will be reviewed.

First review of $7bn EFF programme: Protracted IMF-govt talks likely

Talks will evaluate Pakistan’s economic performance from July to December 2024. A successful review would unlock the next $1 billion tranche.

The IMF team will meet with multiple government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Additionally, separate talks will be held with representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025