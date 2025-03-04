KP govt launches interest-free loan scheme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an interest-free loan scheme to improve the standard of living in merged districts and promote small businesses.

This 13-year project (2021-2034) has benefited 66,557 people so far, with 22,152 still receiving support. Under this scheme, interest-free loans ranging from PKR 25,000 to PKR 75,000 are provided, with a three-year repayment period to ensure easy repayment, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has been entrusted with the project, with a total budget of PKR 2,007 million.

The scheme is being successfully implemented through 36 branches of Akhuwat Foundation Pakistan, where residents of merged districts can avail of loans on easy terms. The loans are provided for starting new businesses, expanding existing businesses, purchasing machinery, and supporting agriculture and livestock sectors.

