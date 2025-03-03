AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Business & Finance

Leghari says govt to ‘rationalise net metering,’ aims to ease burden on consumers

BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 11:01pm

Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari announced plans on Monday to “rationalise net metering,” ensuring that no additional financial burden falls on other consumers, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to transparent and fair negotiations with the independent power producers (IPPs).

He emphasised that IPPs have an option to “avoid talks or choose arbitration and forensic audits”.

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

According to the ministry statement, the minister chaired a meeting with international development partners to discuss reforms in the power sector, aiming to provide affordable electricity to consumers, especially industries, and improve the sector’s efficiency and governance.

The meeting, led by World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, included representatives from various development organisations, the ministry said.

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Highlighting the importance of rationalising electricity tariffs for the country’s economy, Leghari stressed the importance of making electricity tariffs reasonable for the economy.

He also outlined key reforms, including the phasing out of furnace oil-based plants and replacing imported coal with local coal.

Participants at the meeting praised the reforms and pledged their full support for the initiatives, as per the ministry statement.

KU Mar 03, 2025 09:48pm
Rationalising net-metering to save consumers from burden but saving IPPs so that they can continue to rip the skin off consumers n ensure that economy doesn't recover? Its a Pakistani story, period.
