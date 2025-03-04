Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan further rose on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola reached 306,300 after it increased by 4,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs262,602 after it registered an increase of Rs4,115, as per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,500.

Moreover, international rate of gold also increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,916 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $47 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs45 to settle at Rs3,315 per tola.