AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 29,647 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Nov 06, 2024
Markets

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.89 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 04:12pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.89, a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar rallied broadly on Wednesday as early exit polls in the extremely close US presidential election appeared to give an edge to Republican Donald Trump.

The early results were as anticipated, with the contest expected to come down to seven swing states.

Trump’s tariff and immigration policies are seen as inflationary by analysts, buoying the dollar. Mexico and China are among countries that stand to be hardest hit by Trump tariffs.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen - rose 0.76% to 104.14 as of 0048 GMT.

Bitcoin climbed more than 3% to $71,317. Trump is seen as more actively supportive of cryptocurrencies than Harris.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell as much as 2% on Wednesday after two sessions of gains, as the dollar surged on projections that Republican Donald Trump had won the US presidential election, and as US crude stocks rose more than forecast.

Brent crude oil futures was down $1.17, or 1.5%, to trade at $74.36 per barrel at 0710 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.11, or 1.5%, to trade at $70.88 per barrel.

Besides the surging dollar weighing on commodity prices, including oil, a Trump presidency could see policies that may further pressure the Chinese economy, hence weakening demand, said independent analyst Tina Teng, as China is the world’s top importer of crude oil.

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

