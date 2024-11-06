OIC session in Jeddah on 11th

ISLAMABAD: An extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is scheduled to take place on November 11 in Jeddah.

This important session has been summoned at the special request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to address the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, sources said.

According to these sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to participate in the extraordinary session of the Islamic bloc.

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to adopt a joint principled stance in the OIC on issues concerning Palestine and Lebanon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the upcoming Islamic summit in Jeddah, scheduled for November 11, although formal notices have reportedly not yet been received. Dar stated that, in line with standard practice, the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene, a day before the summit.

The Iranian foreign minister currently on Pakistan visit has also confirmed the holding of the summit.

Both Pakistan and Iran have agreed to coordinate their efforts to ensure a unified approach to the critical issues for which this summit has been called.

