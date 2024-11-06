Experts explain how diabetes causing severe health complications

KARACHI: Diabetes has led to a surge in severe health complications in Pakistan with nearly three million patients suffering from foot ulcers that can lead to amputations, 16 to 20 percent facing eye problems, and 28 percent developing kidney failure, often requiring costly dialysis, experts said on Tuesday.

Pakistan country is home to an estimated 33 million diabetes patients, and it is feared that actual number may be even higher, they said, and urged people to adopt healthy lifestyle to prevent themselves from complications of the disease.

These troubling statistics were shared by diabetes expert Dr Zahid Miyan during an awareness seminar organised by the Karachi University (KU) Medical Centre in collaboration with Discovering Diabetes, in anticipation of World Diabetes Day 2024.

Dr Miyan stressed the gravity of diabetes-related disabilities, noting that around 35 people lose a limb daily due to diabetic complications, leading to an estimated 600,000 preventable amputations each year.

He called for the establishment of accessible diabetic care facilities across the country, particularly foot care clinics, which remain scarce in both the government and private sectors.

The economic strain on patients is significant, as Dr Miyan highlighted, with a single dialysis session costing at least 5,000 rupees. For those requiring three sessions weekly, the monthly cost reaches 60,000 rupees, pushing many families into financial hardship.

Additionally, diabetes claims thousands of lives monthly in Pakistan, a mortality toll now surpassing other crises, including COVID-19.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi emphasised the urgency of tackling diabetes through preventive measures, stressing that if current trends continue, Pakistan could top the global list of diabetes cases.

He called for strict adherence to prescribed medications over self-medication, and highlighted the role of universities, particularly University of Karachi, in spreading awareness to encourage healthier lifestyles.

Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at KU, pointed out that unhealthy lifestyles and a lack of awareness lead many to rely on traditional remedies rather than medical treatments. She urged for widespread education to prevent the growing burden of diabetes.

The psychological impact of diabetes was also highlighted by Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Chairperson of KU’s Department of Psychology. She noted that diabetes not only affects patients but also their families, and called for a shift in mindset to make proactive lifestyle changes before diagnosis.

Dr Akmal Waheed, KU’s Medical Officer, described diabetes management as an “art,” requiring a disciplined approach to prevent complications. He expressed concern over the rapid increase in diabetes cases in Pakistan, urging immediate action to avert a nationwide health crisis.

Discovering Diabetes Project officials said they had so far helped in diagnosing thousands of people with diabetes who were not aware of their health status and connected them with healthcare professionals for the treatment so that could prevent themselves from the complications of the disease by controlling their blood sugar.

“We have also come up with a chatbot, an AI assisted solution that has helped hundreds of thousands of people in knowing their health condition and seeking medical help after learning their symptoms,” Rauf Imam, an official of the Discovering Diabetes said, adding that their project had received over a million calls since its launching a couple of years back.

Experts underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy involving awareness, affordable healthcare, and preventive measures to control the diabetes epidemic in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024