Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025, Pakistan’s quota to be 179,210

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved Hajj Policy 2025 amid the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The approval came during a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was held today at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

As per a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it was learnt that Pakistan’s Hajj quota for 2025 would be 179,210, which will be divided equally between the government and the private sector.

Under the Hajj Policy 2025, children below the age of 12 will be barred from traveling for Hajj this year.

“Computerised balloting will be conducted for the government quota, with 1,000 seats reserved for hardship cases and 300 seats allocated for low-income workers registered with the Workers’ Welfare Fund or Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI),” read the PMO statement.

The meeting was told that the “Road to Makkah” facility will be made available at Islamabad and Karachi international airports.

Meanwhile, Hajj group organisers will sign service provider agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and these organisers’ services will be closely monitored.

The cabinet was informed of the creation of a new role of “Nazim” to oversee the provision of improved facilities for pilgrims. “One Nazim will be appointed for every 100 pilgrims, selected from the welfare staff,” read the statement.

The federal cabinet was further informed that compensation for Hajj pilgrims who pass away or are injured during the pilgrimage has been increased.

“The families of deceased pilgrims will now receive compensation of Rs2 million, an increase from Rs1 million, while injured pilgrims will receive Rs1 million,” it said.

Moreover, a special Hajj management application has also been developed for the convenience of pilgrims, and special arrangements have been made for their training.

The federal cabinet directed that priority should be given in Hajj balloting to those performing Hajj for the first time. The cabinet also instructed that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the best possible facilities for pilgrims.

