KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.273 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,637.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.142 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.925 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.829 billion), Silver (PKR 1.789 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.631 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.038 billion), SP 500 (PKR 354.462 million), Copper (PKR 257.798 million), Natural Gas (PKR 161.101 million), DJ (PKR 117.347 million), Brent (PKR 13.365 million), Japan Equity (PKR 10.686 million) and Aluminum (PKR 0.728 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 78 lots amounting to PKR 89.512 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024