Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-05

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.273 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,637.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.142 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.925 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.829 billion), Silver (PKR 1.789 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.631 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.038 billion), SP 500 (PKR 354.462 million), Copper (PKR 257.798 million), Natural Gas (PKR 161.101 million), DJ (PKR 117.347 million), Brent (PKR 13.365 million), Japan Equity (PKR 10.686 million) and Aluminum (PKR 0.728 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 78 lots amounting to PKR 89.512 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Copper PMEX aluminum Agricultural Commodities

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories