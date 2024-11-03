AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Hasnain returns as Pakistan name playing XI for first ODI against Australia

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 05:53pm

Pakistan on Sunday announced their playing XI for the first ODI against Australia with young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain returning to national colours after almost two years.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, November 4.

Hasnain was picked in the white-ball side following his impressive performance in the Champions One-Day Cup, where he was the top wicket-taker with 17 scalps in just six games at an average of 16.17.

Pakistan to tour Australia in November for 3 ODIs, T20Is

Besides, middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam also secured his spot on the back of strong domestic performances. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the One Day Cup. Ghulam will be playing only his second ODI after a two-year gap.

In the batting department, debutant Saim Ayub will open the innings with Abdullah Shafique, followed by star batsman Babar Azam.

The middle-order lineup consists of captain Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, and debutant Irfan Khan.

Pakistan have introduced a pace-heavy attack, featuring Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Hasnain, with Salman Ali Agha the only spin option.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for first ODI against Australia:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

