Pakistan to tour Australia in November for 3 ODIs, T20Is

BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2024 07:42pm

Pakistan are set to visit Australia for a white-ball series scheduled for November this year.

The tour, which will mark the start of Australia’s white-ball schedule for the summer of 2024-25, will comprise six games in total – three ODIs and as many T20Is – to be played across six venues from November 4 to 18.

“Pakistan will be returning to Australia after a gap of nearly 11 months, after having competed in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, which comprised three Test matches in December 2023-January 2024,” the cricket board said in a press release.

The three-match ODI series will begin on November 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan and Australia will then play in Adelaide and Perth on November 8 and 10, respectively.

Pakistan last played an ODI series on Australian soil back in 2016, which saw the home side come out on top.

Subsequently, Pakistan and Australia will face one another in the three-match Dettol Men’s T20I Series. Pakistan’s last T20I outing on Australian soil was back in 2022, wherein the men in green appeared in the final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The series will start at The Gabba in Brisbane. Action will then move to the Sydney Cricket Ground; Pakistan’s last T20I at the venue saw them beat New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final. Hobart will be the last stop on the tour, where the final T20I will be played on November 18.

Full schedule:

ODI series

  • November 4: MCG, Melbourne
  • November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  • November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth

T20I series

  • November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane
  • November 16: SCG, Sydney
  • November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
