KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.909 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,773.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 27.487 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.808 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.270 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.135 billion), Silver (PKR 1.996 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.919 billion), DJ (PKR 467.533 million), SP 500 (PKR 367.758 million), Natural Gas (PKR 201.825 million), Copper (PKR 137.882 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.548 million), Palladium (PKR 31.668 million), Brent (PKR 20.307 million) and Aluminum (PKR 0.721 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 8.717 million were traded.

