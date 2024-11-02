Oct CPI inflation jumps 7.2pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased by 7.2 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2024 as compared to 6.9 per cent in the previous month and 26.8 per cent in October 2023, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Average CPI stood at 8.68 during the first four months (July-October) of current fiscal year compared to 28.45 during the same period of last fiscal year.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2 per cent in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of oneper cent in October 2023.

CPI inflation Urban remained stable at 9.3per cent on year-on-year basis in October 2024 as compared to the previous month and increase of 25.5per cent in October 2023.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1per cent in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.1per cent in October 2023.

CPI inflation Rural increased by 4.2per cent on year-on-year basis in October 2024 as compared to 3.6per cent in the previous month and 28.7per cent in October 2023.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5per cent in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9per cent in October 2023.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 9.7per cent in October 2024 as compared to 9.2per cent a month earlier and 34.2per cent in October 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6per cent in October 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.2per cent a month earlier and an increase of 0.2per cent in October 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 3.9per cent in October 2024 as compared to 1.9per cent a month earlier and an increase of 24.6per cent in October 2023. On MoM basis, it shows no change in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 1.1per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 1.9per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban decreased to 8.6per cent on YoY basis in October 2024 as compared to 9.3per cent in the previous month and 18.5per cent in October 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6per cent in October 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.2per cent in previous month and an increase of 1.2per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. October, 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 11.7per cent on YoY basis in October 2024 as compared to 12.1per cent in the previous month and 26.7per cent in October 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7per cent in October 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.5per cent in previous month and an increase of 1.0per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2023.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban decreased to 6.4per cent on YoY basis in October 2024 as compared to 7.1per cent in the previous month and 24.6per cent in October 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7per cent in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.1per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6`per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2023.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural decreased to 7.2per cent on YoY basis in October 2024 as compared to 7.4per cent in the previous month and 30.4per cent in October 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.0per cent in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.1per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2023.

The National Consumer Price Index for October 2024 is increased by 1.23per cent over September 2024 and increased by 7.17per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2023.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for October 2024 is increased by 1.05per cent over September 2024 and increased by 9.28per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2023.

MOM basis top few commodities which varied from previous month and increased in food include; fresh vegetables (12.90per cent), onions (7.64per cent), wheat (5.96per cent), pulse gram (5.73per cent), fish (5.54per cent), condiments and spices (5.50per cent), chicken (4.61per cent), tomatoes (3.96per cent), wheat flour (3.52per cent), dessert preparation (2.76per cent), besan (2.41per cent), gur (2.35per cent), gram whole (2.35per cent), moong (2.33per cent), sweetmeat (2.20per cent), mustard oil (1.41per cent), dry fruits (1.23per cent), bakery and confectionary (1.06per cent) and potatoes (0.86per cent) and decreased in sugar(4.55per cent), maash (2.46per cent), eggs (1.03per cent), masoor (0.58per cent), fresh fruits (0.44per cent) and rice (0.27per cent).

Among non-food which increased in water supply (8.65per cent), electricity charges (5.02per cent), household textiles (3.91per cent), household equipment (2.59per cent), mechanical services (2.06per cent), furniture and furnishing (2.01per cent), postal services (1.72per cent) and hospitals services (1.58per cent). decreased: motor fuel (2.31per cent), transport services (2.10per cent), liquified hydrocarbons (0.91per cent), construction input items (0.38per cent) and washing soap/detergents/match box (0.37per cent).

