AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

LDA retrieves 120 kanals land from encroachers

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 07:12am

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachments in Johar Town, the Lahore Development Authority retrieved 120 kanals of land worth billions of rupees.

According to the LDA on Friday, the LDA teams conducted an extensive operation in different blocks of Johar Town, clearing huts and encroachments from valuable land and successfully retrieved 120 kanals of land.

They removed huts, and temporary and permanent encroachments from 90 kanals on Samsani Road, F1 Block. Encroachments and castles were also cleared from F1, M and N Blocks, evacuating 30 kanals of land in M and N Blocks.

This operation was led by Director Housing-7 Moazzam Rashid while the LDA enforcement squad, police and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

The LDA DG directed the installation of ownership boards and fencing on the reclaimed land.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore Development Authority LDA kanals land encroachers

Comments

200 characters

LDA retrieves 120 kanals land from encroachers

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories