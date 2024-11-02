LDA retrieves 120 kanals land from encroachers

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachments in Johar Town, the Lahore Development Authority retrieved 120 kanals of land worth billions of rupees.

According to the LDA on Friday, the LDA teams conducted an extensive operation in different blocks of Johar Town, clearing huts and encroachments from valuable land and successfully retrieved 120 kanals of land.

They removed huts, and temporary and permanent encroachments from 90 kanals on Samsani Road, F1 Block. Encroachments and castles were also cleared from F1, M and N Blocks, evacuating 30 kanals of land in M and N Blocks.

This operation was led by Director Housing-7 Moazzam Rashid while the LDA enforcement squad, police and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

The LDA DG directed the installation of ownership boards and fencing on the reclaimed land.

