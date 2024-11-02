Al-Qadir Trust case: hearing adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Friday, adjourned the hearing of the case till November 4 without proceedings.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, adjourned the hearing till November 4, following the defence counsel’s request to adjourn the case till November 6.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s counsel Usman Gull filed an application seeking a day’s exemption on medical grounds for his client from personal appearance before the court.

His client is not available; therefore, adjourn the hearing of the case till November 6.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the exemption, highlighting that the case has already seen 35 hearings without the completion of cross-examination of the last witness.

He urged the court to issue an arrest warrant if the accused could not attend, suggesting that the defense appoint Usman Gull as a pleader.

However, the defense attorney stated that he had not received instructions from Bushra Bibi regarding this matter. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 4.

