Biometric machines being installed at all airports

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to further enhance border security by installing biometric machines at all airports nationwide.

The Ministry of Interior has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to expedite the installation process. The new measure mandates biometric verification for international travelers, significantly enhancing the ability to prevent fugitives and wanted criminals from traveling both domestically and internationally.

The biometric machines will be set up at international immigration counters to ensure effective passenger verification, aimed at creating a safer travel environment for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024