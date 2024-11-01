AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SIEM (Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering) 1,459.00 Increased By ▲ 4.21%

Siemens AG acquires additional stake in Pakistan’s subsidiary for Rs1.7bn

BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2024 04:38pm

Siemens AG, a German multinational technology conglomerate, has acquired an additional stake in Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering (SIEM) for Rs1.7 billion (~ $6.2 million), expanding the holding in its subsidiary to nearly 89%.

On Friday, SIEM shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We would like to inform you that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, parent company of Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Limited (company) having 74.65% shareholding in the company, has entered into a share purchase agreement dated November 1, 2024 with National Investment Trust Limited (NIT) for the purchase of all of the company’s shares held by NIT and funds under its management (i.e. 1,142,611 constituting approximately 13.85% of the issued and paid-up capital of the company),” read the notice.

The company informed that Siemens AG purchased 1,142,611 shares for Rs1,516 per share.

“The transaction executed between Siemens AG and NIT has resulted in an aggregate deal value of Rs1,732,198,276. The settlement of this transaction will be made in due course in compliance with the applicable laws of Pakistan,” read the notice.

Amid the strategic purchase, Siemens AG shareholding in SIEM has increased from 74.65% to 88.51%.

At the time of filing, the share price of SIEM was being traded at Rs1,464.

Last month, SIEM approved the sale of the company’s energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Private) Limited for approximately Rs17.82 billion (~ $64 million).

SIEM was set up as a public limited company in 1953. It sells electronic and electrical capital goods while also executing projects under contracts.

The company operates several business segments such as power and gas, power generation services, energy management, digital factory, process industries and drives, and mobility.

Siemens PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Acquisition PSX notices Siemens Pakistan Siemens AG

Comments

200 characters

Siemens AG acquires additional stake in Pakistan’s subsidiary for Rs1.7bn

5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes nearly 1,900 points higher

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil climbs 2% on reports of Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Pakistan offers lowest in Indonesia’s tender for 500,000 tons of rice

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

Read more stories