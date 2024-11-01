China, Hong Kong stocks rise, supported by signs of economic improvements

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, lifted by property stocks that gained on signs of economic recovery, but concerns over the US presidential election next week and its impact on Sino-US trade and economic policy kept gains in check.

Latest housing data and manufacturing surveys showed that the string of recent stimulus measures have made early impact on economic recovery, investors and analysts said.

China stocks higher as manufacturing activity returns to growth

Apart from the outcome of the Nov. 5 US election, investors said another market focus was the approaching Nov. 4-8 meeting of China’s top legislative body, which is expected to approve more fiscal stimulus measures to aid the economy.