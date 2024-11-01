AGL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
AIRLINK 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
DFML 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
DGKC 84.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
FFBL 65.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
HUBC 103.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
NBP 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 175.19 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.71%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 145.97 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.02%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 65.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.9%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
TRG 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.64%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,543 Increased By 59.5 (0.63%)
BR30 28,579 Increased By 208.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 89,476 Increased By 509.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 27,943 Increased By 115.8 (0.42%)
China, Hong Kong stocks rise, supported by signs of economic improvements

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 11:20am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, lifted by property stocks that gained on signs of economic recovery, but concerns over the US presidential election next week and its impact on Sino-US trade and economic policy kept gains in check.

Latest housing data and manufacturing surveys showed that the string of recent stimulus measures have made early impact on economic recovery, investors and analysts said.

China stocks higher as manufacturing activity returns to growth

Apart from the outcome of the Nov. 5 US election, investors said another market focus was the approaching Nov. 4-8 meeting of China’s top legislative body, which is expected to approve more fiscal stimulus measures to aid the economy.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6% at 3,299.61 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.87%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.82% to 7,396.23 points, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.57% at 20,635.73 points.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.75%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.08% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.96%.

  • Property shares led gains, with the sub-index measuring the sector’s performance rising 1.61% in morning deals.

  • Prices of new homes in China rose at a faster pace in October, traditionally a peak season for house hunting, a private survey showed on Friday, suggesting that recent support measures could be having some early impact in a crisis-hit market.

  • China’s manufacturing activity swung back to growth in October as an expansion in new orders led to a pick-up in production growth, signalling an improvement in the sector at the start of the final quarter, a private-sector survey showed.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.35% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 2.30%.

