AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 01, 2024
Markets

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.7 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 06:21pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.70, a gain of Re0.15 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 277.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar steadied against major peers on Friday, as investors awaited the US jobs report to confirm economic resiliency heading into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting and a close-call US presidential election next week.

The US dollar started the month off at a lower level after coming under pressure against the yen on Thursday.

But the greenback’s monthly gains in October were the biggest since September 2022, as investors pared back aggressive Fed rate cut bets and weighed the US election outlook.

Data overnight suggested upward price pressures continue to ease, adding to a trend of upbeat data and supporting bets that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points next week.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, last rose 0.06% to 103.94.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains on Friday, climbing more than $1 a barrel to pare weekly losses, after reports Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraq in the coming days.

Brent crude futures were up $1.39, or 1.9%, at $74.20 a barrel by 0736 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.44, or 2.1%, to $70.70.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 277.70

OFFER                      Rs 277.90

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 7 paise for buying and 15 paise for selling against USD, closing at 276.80 and 278.63, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 56 paise for buying and 58 paise for selling, closing at 299.74 and 302.52, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 75.26 and 75.96, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and lost 1 paisa for selling, closing at 73.52 and 74.16, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 276.80

OFFER                      Rs 278.63

