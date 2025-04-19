AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of March, 2025 up to April 25, 2025. This is subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) on Friday.

Tax return deadline extended till 13th

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has directed that the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of February, 2025 which was due on March 18, 2025 and extended to April 13, 2025 is further extended till April 25, 2025 subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date.

The date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of March, 2025 which is due on April 18, 2025 is extended to April 25, 2025 subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date, FBR added.

