Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group/IMF meetings

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb departed on Saturday for the US to attend the World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings 2025.

In a statement today, the finance ministry said that meetings will begin on April 21 (Monday), and will continue until April 26 (Saturday).

During his visit, the minister will hold meetings with senior officials of the World Bank and the IMF.

The statement further said that the minister will also meet the finance ministers and counterpart leaders from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye.

The finance minister will also meet with representatives of global credit rating agencies, as well as officials from commercial and investment banks.

Aurangzeb will address investment forums and seminars, “where he will highlight the country’s economic outlook”, the ministry said.

IMF reaches staff-level deal with Pakistan to unlock $1.3 billion of new cash

“He will also participate in the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.”

He will also address a session hosted by the Center for Global Development (CGD) on the ongoing reforms in Pakistan and the challenges ahead.