Pakistan

Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

  • Transporters given 6 months to ensure fitness of their vehicles
BR Web Desk Published 19 Apr, 2025 01:10pm

Goods transporters in Karachi announced on Saturday the end of their strike after successful negotiations with Commissioner of Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Aaj News reported.

Karachi commissioner agreed to give 6 months to transporters to ensure the fitness of their vehicles.

The Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) had gone on strike against their growing differences on vehicle fitness with Sindh government, a source at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) confirmed to Business Recorder on Friday.

The strike entered fourth day on Friday, with increasing threats to perishable items along with looming demurrages charged in the US dollar on cargoes.

On Saturday, they had talks successful talks with Karachi commissioner, leading to their announcement to call of the strike.

During the talks, it was agreed that transporters will gradually ensure the fitness of their vehicles, with all vehicles to be fully compliant within the next six months - a demand the TGA had made.

Following the end of the strike, commercial activities at Karachi’s ports resumed on Saturday, removing obstacles in the import and export process.

