PM Shehbaz invites friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mining, IT and agriculture sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended an open invitation to friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mines and minerals, Information Technology and agriculture sectors, according to Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the Health, Engineering and Minerals Show in Lahore, he assured to extend full facilitation to the investors.

He emphasized these sectors offer vistas of opportunities for profitable investments.

Pledging full government facilitation, the premier highlighted these industries as “vistas of opportunity” for profitable ventures.

He cited recent economic improvements—declining inflation, lowered policy rates, and reduced electricity tariffs—as creating a business-friendly climate.

“Pakistan is marching toward growth and prosperity,” Shehbaz declared, underscoring the country’s youth demographic equipped with modern technical training.

He emphasized divinely endowed natural resources, particularly in mining, urging joint ventures to unlock their value.