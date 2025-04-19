AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
‘Akin to terrorism’: Govt issues stern warning after attacks on KFC, other foreign outlets

  • Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry emphasizes that while global food chains have invested over $100 million in Pakistan and pay their taxes in full, many local hotels and restaurants continue to evade taxes
BR Web Desk Published 19 Apr, 2025 06:52pm

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry condemned recent attacks on international food chains, including KFC, during a press conference on Saturday, warning that those involved in “attacks on investors will be dealt with in the same manner as terrorists,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

He emphasized that “as long as such violent incidents continue, attracting global investment to Pakistan will remain impossible.”

The minister revealed that over 20 outlets – including KFC locations – had been vandalized across Pakistan.

Protest or mindless violence?

He termed the Sheikhupura incident, which claimed one life, as “deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

The Minister of State stated that the Prime Minister and Ministry of Interior have issued clear directives to all provinces to protect citizens’ lives and property.

He emphasized that while global food chains have invested over $100 million in Pakistan and pay their taxes in full, many local hotels and restaurants continue to evade taxes.

Tallal Chaudhry added, “whether it’s CPEC or the mines and minerals sector, foreign investors are the crown jewels of our economy.”

PM Shehbaz invites friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mining, IT and agriculture sectors

He noted that investments in Reko Diq, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and CPEC remain sources of national pride.

The Minister stressed that while Pakistan acknowledges the grave injustices in Palestine, attacks on investors under the pretext of solidarity are both condemnable and unjustified.

“Targeting institutions that follow international laws and create employment opportunities is simply unacceptable,” he asserted.

Chaudhry further explained that religious edicts (fatwas) have been shared with media to address public misconceptions.

