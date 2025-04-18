Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar may visit Dhaka by end of this month, as Pakistan and Bangladesh have formally resumed high-level diplomatic consultations for the first time after 15 years’ hiatus.

The 6th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) took place at Dhaka Thursday after a pause of 15 years, Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed in a statement released here. Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, while Foreign Secretary MD Jashim Uddin led Bangladesh side.

Amna Baloch is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh for a high level engagement with Bangladesh leadership following the ouster of Awami League-led Sheikh Hasina Wajid regime.

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

Both sides had a constructive and forward-looking engagement in a cordial environment where entire spectrum of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations came under discussion, including political, economic and trade relations, cooperation in agriculture, environment and education, cultural exchanges, defence relations and people-to-people contacts.

Also, new avenues of cooperation were explored by the two sides, FO statement reads.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, later called on Adviser on Foreign Affairs, MD. Touhid Hossain and inter alia discussed regional issues, including revival of SAARC and trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During the foreign secretary’s call on the Chief Adviser, Prof Muhammad Yunus, inter alia, trade and investment opportunities, youth linkages, regional integration, and revival of SAARC remained the focus of discussion.

Dr Yunus also shared his vision for Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations. While thanking Prof Yunus, Amna Baloch conveyed best wishes to him from the Pakistani leadership.

The FO says the 7th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) will take place in Islamabad in 2026.

