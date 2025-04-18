AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-18

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar may visit Dhaka by end of this month, as Pakistan and Bangladesh have formally resumed high-level diplomatic consultations for the first time after 15 years’ hiatus.

The 6th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) took place at Dhaka Thursday after a pause of 15 years, Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed in a statement released here. Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, while Foreign Secretary MD Jashim Uddin led Bangladesh side.

Amna Baloch is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh for a high level engagement with Bangladesh leadership following the ouster of Awami League-led Sheikh Hasina Wajid regime.

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

Both sides had a constructive and forward-looking engagement in a cordial environment where entire spectrum of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations came under discussion, including political, economic and trade relations, cooperation in agriculture, environment and education, cultural exchanges, defence relations and people-to-people contacts.

Also, new avenues of cooperation were explored by the two sides, FO statement reads.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, later called on Adviser on Foreign Affairs, MD. Touhid Hossain and inter alia discussed regional issues, including revival of SAARC and trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During the foreign secretary’s call on the Chief Adviser, Prof Muhammad Yunus, inter alia, trade and investment opportunities, youth linkages, regional integration, and revival of SAARC remained the focus of discussion.

Dr Yunus also shared his vision for Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations. While thanking Prof Yunus, Amna Baloch conveyed best wishes to him from the Pakistani leadership.

The FO says the 7th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) will take place in Islamabad in 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar bilateral ties Pakistan and Bangladesh diplomatic ties DPM and Foreign Minister FSLC Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch Foreign Secretary MD Jashim Uddin

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories