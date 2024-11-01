AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.92%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13 (0.14%)
BR30 28,415 Increased By 43.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 89,025 Increased By 58.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 27,745 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.3%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs more than $1/bbl on reports Iran preparing to strike at Israel

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 09:45am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Friday, climbing more than $1 a barrel to pare weekly losses, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rose following reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraq in the coming days.

Brent crude futures, which have rolled to the January contract, climbed $1.31, or 1.80%, to $74.12 a barrel by 0128 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.35, or 1.95%, to $70.61 a barrel after settling up 0.95% in the previous session.

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.

Oil prices were also supported by expectations that OPEC+ could delay December’s planned increase to oil production by a month or more, four sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, citing concern about soft oil demand and rising supply.

A decision to delay the increase could come as early as next week, two of the sources said.

However, prices are set to fall more than 1% for the week, struggling to recover from a 6% loss on Monday after Israel’s strike against Iran’s military on Oct. 26 bypassed oil and nuclear facilities and did not disrupt energy supplies.

“Despite the crude oil market looking to lock in a third straight day of gains, it has been unable to completely erase the large gap lower that followed Monday’s re-open,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore based in Sydney.

Oil prices higher

However, WTI’s rebound should extend back towards where it closed last Friday at about $71.80, he added, as tensions in the Middle East returned to focus. “After that, though, all bets are off.

I think it will depend on who wins the US election and what fiscal stimulus details, if any, come from the NPC standing committee meeting,“ Sycamore said, referring to major events in the US and China, world’s largest oil consumers, next week.

In China, manufacturing activity swung back to growth in October, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, echoing an official survey on Thursday that showed manufacturing activity expanded in October for the first time in six months.

Both surveys suggest stimulus measures are having an effect. US gasoline stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week to a two-year low on strengthened demand, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, while crude inventories also posted a surprise drawdown as imports slipped.

The world’s largest oil producer pumped a monthly record high of 13.4 million barrels per day in August, EIA said.

Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil climbs more than $1/bbl on reports Iran preparing to strike at Israel

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories