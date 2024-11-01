BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 31, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.35, HSD’s by Rs3.85 per litre
Read here for details.
- President Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $116mn, now stand at $11.16bn
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue
Read here for details.
- Shell Pakistan Limited to become Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues
Read here for details.
