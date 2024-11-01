AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.92%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,491 Increased By 7.8 (0.08%)
BR30 28,359 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.04%)
KSE100 89,007 Increased By 40.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 27,735 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.33%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 31, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2024 09:01am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.35, HSD’s by Rs3.85 per litre

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $116mn, now stand at $11.16bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Read here for details.

  • Shell Pakistan Limited to become Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Read here for details.

