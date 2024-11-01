Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.35, HSD’s by Rs3.85 per litre

President Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $116mn, now stand at $11.16bn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Shell Pakistan Limited to become Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

