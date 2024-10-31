PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Pakistan and Qatar discussed on Thursday regional and global issues as well as avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani in Doha today.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz said that his visit to Qatar would further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation and also bring mutual benefit to both nations.

The Qatari PM highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties with Pakistan in line with Qatar’s vision for economic growth and regional stability.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing high-level exchanges to promote understanding, foster cooperation, and identify new areas for growth.

The PM arrived in Qatar on Wednesday and was received by Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Pakistan’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff.

After landing in Doha, PM Shehbaz took to his X and wrote,“ “Just arrived in Doha at the invitation of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

“During this special visit, I look forward to a productive exchange of views with the Qatari leadership to further enhance our brotherly relations,” PM Shehbaz wrote in a post on X.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the prime minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

It further said PM Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” today.

The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar, FO said.

Earlier, well-informed sources told Business Recorder that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are finalizing the agenda for the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz to Qatar.

The prime minister, sources said, is expected to request Qatari government to reduce the number of LNG cargoes, hold meetings with the businessmen to attract investment, and seek state-level investment in the energy sector and participation in upcoming privatisation transactions.

Export of Pakistani workers to Qatar is also on the proposed agenda.