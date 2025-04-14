‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Sophisticated American weapons abandoned during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal are being systematically acquired by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants, according to a Washington Post investigation.

The report reveals that M16 rifles, PVS-14 night-vision devices, and thermal optics—all traceable to US military stocks—have been used in recent attacks including the deadly March 11 Jaffar Express attack.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) confirms a quarter-million firearms and 18,000 advanced night-vision systems, “enough to arm the entire US Marine Corps,” were left behind during the 2021 withdrawal.

Pakistani authorities provided serial numbers proving at least two rifles in that attack came from US stocks originally destined for Afghan forces, according to the report.

“The presence of US advanced weapons…has been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan,” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated in January documents obtained by investigators.

“We left billions, tens of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment behind…all the top-of-the-line stuff,” former President Trump acknowledged in February, reigniting Pakistani hopes for US accountability.

However, Pentagon officials dismiss the issue, claiming recovered weapons represent “a minuscule portion” of abandoned arms, as per the report.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on the interim Afghanistan government to prevent its territory from being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif in London, the prime minister highlighted concerns over groups like TTP operating from Afghan soil.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly country, and we must live as good neighbours,” he stated.

“We’ve communicated to the Afghan interim government that their land should not be used against Pakistan, as per the Doha agreement.”

The premier further stressed that the sacrifices of Pakistani citizens affected by such attacks would not be in vain and urged Afghan authorities to take decisive action against these terrorist groups.