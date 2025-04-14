1,000 agricultural graduates to China: first batch to depart on April 16

The first batch containing 300 agricultural graduates under a govt-funded international training programme will depart for China on April 16, 2025, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Monday.

The government earlier this year announced to send a total of 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for a fully funded international training programme aimed at upgrading the Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The programme named ‘Prime Minister’s Initiative for Capacity Building of 1,000 Agricultural Graduates in China’ is expected to equip the country’s future agricultural leaders with modern skills and exposure.

“Through collaboration with leading Chinese universities and research institutes, the programme offers specialised training in nine high-priority areas including farm mechanisation, biotechnology, genomics, precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, and high-efficiency irrigation systems,” the ministry statement read.

Training in China: Govt to foot expenses of 1,000 agri graduates: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain will host a send-off ceremony on Tuesday, April 15 for the first batch leaving for China.

According to the ministry, the training programme—spanning 3 to 6 months—is fully funded by the government. Participants were selected through a competitive process based on merit and specialisation in 9 key areas.

“The agricultural graduates are expected to return as master trainers, helping disseminate the knowledge and techniques learned abroad to local farming communities and institutions,” it said.