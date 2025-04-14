AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Pakistan

NA passes resolution in solidarity with Palestine

BR Web Desk Published 14 Apr, 2025 11:07pm

The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemning ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Aaj News reported.

The lawmakers condemned the genocide in Gaza and called for a stop to the continuous viciousness against Palestinians.

The resolution also supported South Africa’s petition against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

The House expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just struggle and reaffirmed their inalienable right of self-determination and to their motherland.

It was dismayed over the persistent failure of the international community to halt Israeli aggression and called urgently for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire along with the delivery of uninterrupted and sustainable humanitarian assistance to the besieged and beleaguered Palestinians.

The National Assembly demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from the Gaza Strip in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 of 2024.

The resolution urged the international community to take concrete steps to recognize and admit the state of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

Talking on the floor, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, emphasized that the entire nation stands united on the issue of Palestine.

He highlighted that atrocities are being perpetrated against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

The Minister said Pakistan has the unique distinction as its passport is not valid for Israel, reaffirming Pakistan’s stance of not recognizing Israel.

He reiterated that Pakistan has consistently raised its voice against Israeli oppression. He said Israel is engaging in war crimes and violating international laws.

Attaullah Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

Discussing Pakistan’s relief measures for the oppressed people of Palestine, he shared that approximately 200 Palestinian students are currently pursuing medical education in Pakistan with free accommodation.

He also mentioned that Pakistan has sent relief assistance amounting to thousands of tons to aid Palestinian brothers and sisters.

