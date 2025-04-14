AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee declines against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.60 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 05:24pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw slight decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.60, a loss of Re0.13 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The rupee lost Re0.31 in the first three sessions of the week, but gained momentum to appreciate by the same in the last two sessions.

Resultantly, the local unit closed at Rs280.47, unchanged from the rate against the greenback it had closed at during the week earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar drifted lower on Monday as an early bump off a three-year low fizzled, with markets spooked by the stream of tariff-related pronouncements from US President Donald Trump that last week shook investor confidence in the world’s reserve currency.

Investors braced for another volatile week as Trump’s imposition and then abrupt postponement of tariffs on goods imported to the US continued to sow confusion.

The dollar reversed early gains as the Asian trading session got under way, falling against the Swiss franc towards a 10-year trough hit on Friday.

The dollar last traded 0.05% lower against the Swiss franc at 0.8158.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.62% to 142.62.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Monday after Chinese data showed a sharp rebound in crude imports in March, although concerns that the escalating trade war between the United States and China would weaken global economic growth and dent fuel demand weighed.

Brent crude futures gained 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $64.82 a barrel at 0632 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $61.59 a barrel, up 9 cents, or 0.15%.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates interbank rate today dollar to pkr interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee declines against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Read more stories