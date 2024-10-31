Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs700, clocking in at Rs287,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs246,228 after it recorded a decrease of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold hit fresh all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,777 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $7 during the day.

However, silver gained Rs100 to settle at Rs3,450 per tola.