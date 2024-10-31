AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:21pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs700, clocking in at Rs287,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs246,228 after it recorded a decrease of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold hit fresh all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,777 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $7 during the day.

However, silver gained Rs100 to settle at Rs3,450 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold imports gold rates commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $116mn, now stand at $11.16bn

Profit-taking persists, KSE-100 loses 1,320 points to close below 89,000

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Saudi-US bilateral accords ‘not that connected’ to Israel normalisation, Riyadh says

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

Read more stories