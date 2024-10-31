AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.35, HSD’s by Rs3.85 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from November 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2024

The federal government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs1.35, taking the rate to Rs248.38 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was raised by Rs3.85 to Rs255.14 per litre, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

The price of light diesel oil was decreased by Rs2.61 to Rs147.51, and Kerosene oil by Rs1.48 to Rs161.54 per litre.

The new prices come into effect from November 1, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the country might witness a marginal increase in the petrol and HSD prices amid high tax rates on the petroleum products.

In the previous review, the government had kept the petrol price unchanged but increased the price of HSD by Rs5 per litre.

