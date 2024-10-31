FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Pakistan’s Foreign Office strongly rejected any “offers or advice” regarding dialogue with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday, stating that the country has no interest in engaging in talks with a militant group that has killed civilians and security personnel.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Foreign Office, said today that Pakistan considered such recommendations an affront to those who have lost loved ones due to TTP’s activities.

The spokesperson said Afghan authorities have the primary responsibility to take action against the terror groups especially the TTP that are based in Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan has also provided the Afghan authorities with concrete evidence in this regard.

However, during her presser, Baloch didn’t talk about who advised Pakistan to hold dialogue with banned TTP to address rising security concerns.

Speaking about India’s alleged assassination campaign in Pakistan, she said the country had brought India’s extra-territorial and extra-judicial activities to the attention of the world community.

She hoped the international community would urge India to restrain these activities in Pakistan and around the world.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Chinese nationals are our valued guests who are making invaluable contributions to the development of Pakistan.

She said we are committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

She said this commitment has been conveyed at the seniormost levels of the Chinese leadership.