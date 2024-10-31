AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Oct 31, 2024
Pakistan

President Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai

APP | BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 09:59pm

President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture on Wednesday night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House spokesperson said on Thursday.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance. After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding the plaster would remain for four weeks.

President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital amid health concerns

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for President Zardari speedy recovery following his foot injury.

“During this time, may he find strength and resilience. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, and we look forward to his swift return to serve our nation,” Kundi wrote in a X post.

